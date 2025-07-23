Heavy rains trigger flash floods, landslides in J&K

Srinagar, July 22: All educational institutions across Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir were ordered shut on Tuesday as incessant rainfall triggered flash floods, landslides, and rising river levels in the PirPanjal region. The extreme weather claimed two lives in separate incidents in the past 24 hours.

District administrations in Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi issued orders to close all government and private schools as a precautionary measure. “In view of adverse weather conditions, all government and private schools in Rajouri district will remain closed today,” read an official communiqué from the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri.

In Samba district, authorities issued a public advisory urging residents to avoid landslide-prone areas and stay away from overflowing nallahs and rivulets. The administration also instructed schools operating from structurally unsafe buildings to suspend classes until the weather improves.

Heavy rainfall caused the Dharhali and Saktoh rivers in Rajouri to swell, posing a threat to low-lying areas. In Poonch, flash floods were reported in several streams and rivers, particularly in Mendhar and Surankote. The Poonch-Jammu highway, blocked by multiple landslides on Monday night, was later restored to traffic.

The Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar and surrounding districts, received light to moderate rainfall in the morning. Although the showers brought temporary relief from the heat, the weather later turned humid as skies cleared briefly in the afternoon, adding to the discomfort of residents.The Meteorological Department has issued alerts for most parts of Jammu and Kashmir, warning of intense rainfall, gusty winds, landslides, and flash floods over the next 48 hours.

Director of the Meteorological Department, Dr.Mukhtar Ahmad, told Rising Kashmir that intermittent spells of rain and thundershowers were observed across north, central, and south Kashmir, including Kupwara, Handwara, and Baramulla. “Some areas experienced intense rainfall accompanied by gusty winds reaching 30–40 km/h,” he said.

Dr. Ahmad forecasted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated to scattered places in the Jammu region on July 23, with similar conditions expected on July 24. He added that light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds were likely at many places, while isolated areas in the Jammu division could experience intense rainfall.

The outlook for July 25 to 27 indicates hot and humid conditions with chances of brief showers, while another wet spell is predicted between July 28 and 30, bringing light to moderate rain or thundershowers across many areas.

Meanwhile J&K administration has placed disaster response teams on high alert and advised farmers to suspend agricultural activities from July 22 to 24 due to the likelihood of waterlogging and flooding.

The MeT department warned of potential landslides, mudslides, shooting stones, and a significant rise in water levels in rivers, streams, and local water channels.

Officials have also asked the public to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, and closely follow advisories issued by local administrations during this period of heightened weather risk.

As per MeT data, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 30.2°C and a minimum of 23.2°C, both above normal. The city received 4.4 mm rainfall during the day and had moderate humidity levels ranging from 76 percent in the morning to 59 percent in the evening.

Qazigund saw temperatures of 28.2°C (max) and 20.6°C (min), with 3.3 mm rainfall and humidity levels between 84 and 65 percent.

Pahalgam remained cooler at 23.0°C and 18.6°C, receiving 5.2 mm of rainfall. Humidity stayed high throughout the day at 91 and 80 percent. Kupwara recorded 30.3°C and 21.4°C, with 4.3 mm of rain. Humidity levels stood at 84 and 88 percent.

Kokernag reported 28.1°C and 20.0°C, along with 3.8 mm rainfall and humidity between 72 and 65 percent.

Gulmarg stayed coldest at 20.0°C and 16.0°C, receiving light rainfall (1.4 mm) with humidity over 85 percent.

Jammu had a cooler than-normal day at 27.3°C but a warm night at 25.4°C. It recorded 8.5 mm daytime and 62 mm total rainfall, with high humidity near 98 percent.

Banihal and Batote remained mild with temperatures around 23°C and received light to moderate rainfall (1.7 mm and 3.6 mm, respectively), with humidity over 90 percent.

Katra, heavily affected by rains, recorded 24.4°C and 23.2°C, with 19.2 mm daytime and 102.1 mm total rainfall. Humidity remained very high at 100 percent in the morning. Bhaderwah saw 25.1°C and 19.4°C, with 4.6 mm rainfall and 96 percent morning humidity.