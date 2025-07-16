“Heavy Rains , Flash Floods Expected in J&K”: MeT Issues Advisory 

Srinagar, July 16: The Met Centre Srinagar today issued a weather forecast for Jammu and Kashmir, predicting significant rainfall in the region over the next few days.

A generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers is expected at many places, with intense showers likely at a few places and heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places.

The weather advisory warns of a possibility of intense showers at a few places with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places on July 16-17.

From 18-20 July, MeT Predicted Spells of light to moderate Rain/thundershower at scattered to fairly widespread places.

From 21-23rd July, MeT Forecasts Generally cloudy weather with Intermittent spells of light to moderate Rain/thundershower at many places with intense showers at few places with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places of J&K.

Additionally, flash floods may occur at vulnerable places, and landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones are also possible.

Citizens are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions during this period.