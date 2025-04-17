Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Kashmir, another spell from Apr 18: MeT

Srinagar, Apr 16: Normal life was disrupted in central and north Kashmir due to heavy rains in the plains and fresh snowfall in the higher reaches on Wednesday.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted another wet spell from 18th to 21st April in the region, officials said.

Director MeT Srinagar, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that as forecasted rain lash over central and north Kashmir. Light snowfall was recorded in higher reaches on Wednesday late evening. However, the weather will remain mainly dry on April 17 in the region, he said.

“Similarly, from 18-20th April, partly cloudy weather with light rain or snow is expected at many places. Overall, on and off rainfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir for next couple of days,” he said.

Dr Mukhtar advised farmers to suspend farm operations and said that there is likelihood of temporary disruption of surface transportation over a few higher reaches during April 21.

“Travellers & tourists are advised to plan accordingly. Temporary water logging is also expected in few low-lying areas. There is also the possibility of landslides and mudslides besides shooting stones,” he added.

A senior official at Irrigation and Flood Control Department said that water level had increased in some nallas and river tributaries in north and central Kashmir but it will be back to normal in a few hours.

“Situation is under control and people also need not to panic. Tributaries in north Kashmir are filled with rainfall water, but there is no situation of floods in the valley,” he added.

As per MeT data, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 26.1°C — 5.3°C above normal and received 8.2 mm of rainfall and humidity levels stood at 50% in the morning and 57% by evening.

In Qazigund, the mercury touched 27.0°C, a significant 6.8°C above normal, with only trace rainfall and 55–54% humidity. Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded 24.0°C (6.1°C above normal) and witnessed 2.8 mm of rain. Evening humidity soared to 89%, indicating high moisture content in the air.

Northern Kashmir’s Kupwara reported a maximum of 26.9°C (5.7°C above normal) and received 1.2 mm of rain. Kokernag recorded 27.4°C — 8.3°C above normal — with trace rainfall and lower humidity levels (44% in the morning, 40% by evening.

Gulmarg, known for its ski slopes, reported a pleasant 19.8°C — but this too was 9.2°C above the seasonal average. The hill station received 7.2 mm of rainfall, with no fresh snowfall till 7PM.

In the Jammu division, temperatures remained high. Jammu city recorded 36.7°C, 3.6°C above normal, while the night temperature settled at 24.7°C. No rainfall was reported there.

Other notable readings include Banihal (26.3°C), Batote (25.6°C), and Katra (31.8°C) — all registering above-normal temperatures.

On April 16, several areas across Kashmir Valley including Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 30.4°C, the second-highest ever for the month of April. The all-time highest April temperature in the city remains 31.1°C, recorded on April 20, 1946.

In Qazigund, the mercury touched 29.8°C, marking the third-highest April temperature ever recorded at the station.

A traffic police spokesman said that passenger vehicles are plying from both sides on Jammu Srinagar NHW. However, HMVs (Load carrier) plying from Srinagar towards Jammu.

“Traffic managed in a regulated manner at Mehad, Cafeteria, Ramban on NH-44 due to single lane about 150-200 Mtrs. Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline; overtaking, wrong lane driving will cause congestion. Be patient while Traffic plying from the other side,” he said.

The spokesman said moreover, traffic will be allowed on SSG road/Mughal Road/Sinthan road after getting green signal from road maintenance agencies as per advisory. However, Bhaderwah-Chamba road is still closed.

“On Thursday, subject to fair weather and good road condition, LMVs Passenger/Private Cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar NHW viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa. However, HMVs shall be allowed from NAVYUG Tunnel (Qazigund side) towards Jammu after assessing the road condition,” he said.