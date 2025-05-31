BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Heavy rainfall, hailstorm hit Ramban; Srinagar lashed by showers

Heavy rainfall and hailstorm lashed Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban district on Saturday, causing disruptions in the region. Meanwhile, parts of Srinagar city witnessed moderate to heavy rain, affecting daily activities.

However, tourists in Srinagar welcomed the rain. A vistor said, “The rainy weather here feels refreshing and wonderful. We’re visiting as tourists, and just a few days ago, the heat here was almost as intense as in Uttar Pradesh. But since arriving, this cool, rainy climate has been a delightful change. Dal Lake looks stunning in this weather, and the locals seem thrilled with the shift. Rain is so vital–it brings such relief. We’ve heard it gets hot for a couple of days, followed by rain, and luckily, our visit has perfectly coincided with this beautiful weather.”

Meanwhile, hailstorms and heavy rainfall battered Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorms across the Kashmir Division on Friday, with a warning for isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph.

It predicted that Srinagar will witness cloudy skies with light rain and thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging between a maximum of 24°C and a minimum of 11°C.

In the Jammu Division, fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely, accompanied by isolated heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds up to 50-60 kmph. Jammu city is expected to experience partly cloudy skies with chances of light rain or thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging from a high of 37°C to a low of 21°C.

The IMD has advised residents to stay cautious due to the potential for heavy rain and strong winds in isolated areas across Jammu & Kashmir. (ANI)

