“Heavy Rainfall Expected in J&K Parts”: MeT

The Met Centre Srinagar on Tuesday issued a weather advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of J&K.

A generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thunder is expected at many places during the daytime on September 2-3, with Kathua, Jammu, Udhampur, and Reasi likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Other districts, including Doda, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, Kishtwar, Anantnag, and Kulgam, may see moderate to heavy rainfall, mainly towards the late night of September 2 and early morning of September 3.

Brief spells of rain and thunder are predicted at a few places from September 4-7, followed by a spell of moderate rain over a few districts in the Jammu Division during the late night of September 8 and morning of September 9 and improvement thereafter till 11th evening.

The advisory cautions that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at a few districts, cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones at many vulnerable places.