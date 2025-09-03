Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

“Heavy Rainfall Expected in Jammu and Kashmir Parts”: MeT 

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Srinagar, September 03: The Met Centre Srinagar today issued a weather advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few districts of the Jammu Division and moderate to heavy rainfall in South Kashmir until the late afternoon of September 3. Gradual improvement is expected thereafter.

From September 4-7, brief spells of rain and thunder are predicted at a few places, with moderate showers expected over some areas of the Jammu Division.

Another spell of moderate rain is forecast over a few districts in the Jammu Division during the late night of September 8 and morning of September 9 and improvement thereafter till 11th evening.

The advisory cautions that there is a possibility of flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones at many vulnerable places. Significant rises in water levels are expected in the Jhelum, Tawi River, and other local rivers and tributaries, which may lead to waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas.

Residents are advised to stay away from water bodies, Nallas, river embankments, and loose structures.

