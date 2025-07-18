BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Heavy Rainfall Damages Several Houses in J&K’s Poonch 

Photo: Sarfaraz Chak

PhSeveral houses were damaged, partially or substantially, as heavy rain lashed Mendhar area of Poonch district last night, locals and officials said on Friday.

They said the most affected area remained Panchayat Sanjyot’s Ward No. 4 where at least six residential houses and a madrasa (educational institution) suffered damage. According to locals, rains led to land subsidence amid ongoing construction of four-way road through the area.

The damaged could have been substantially prevented had a protective wall been constructed by the authorities, they added.

Confirming the damage to some structures, officials told GNS that assessment will be carried out soon. “While there are reports about damage to some structures but exact damage is not known yet and would be known after assessment,” they added. (GNS)

Election teams reach all 260 Polling Stations across Ganderbal
Twitter changes its bird logo to ‘X’ officially
After a pat at SATTE, J&K Tourism wins best adventure tourism destination award
Asia Cup final: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat against India; Sundar replaces Axar
No cheetah in Kuno National Park died due to radio collars: Project Cheetah chief SP Yadav
