Heavy rainfall damages 11 houses, affects 4,100 kanals of agri, horti in Shopian

Inter-Ministerial Team assesses loss; farmers seek adequate compensation

Shopian, Sept 09: Heavy rainfall last week wreaked havoc across Shopian district, damaging vast stretches of agricultural land and partially submerging residential areas. Officials say both crops and homes suffered significant losses.

According to preliminary figures, around 2,800 kanals of paddy fields were inundated just days before harvest, dealing a severe blow to farmers. In addition, 950 kanals of maize, 250 kanals of orchards, and 100 kanals of vegetable fields were impacted. At least 11 houses were also partially or fully damaged in the floods.

A senior revenue official said compensation will be provided under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) guidelines, adding that a joint assessment by revenue, horticulture, and agriculture departments has already been conducted.

One of the worst-hit areas is Wanduna-Melhoora in Zainapora subdivision, where paddy fields remain submerged. Families were seen walking through waterlogged lanes in the aftermath of the downpour.

“We have visited several affected areas on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Shishir Gupta. Our teams are on the ground to assist people and assess the extent of damage,” he said.

Local farmers expressed despair, saying the losses came at a crucial time when crops and apples were ready for market. “These orchards are our only means of survival. The real damage isn’t just from floods but from the closure of the national highway,” said Mohammad Yaqoob, a farmer from Shopian.

He said that apple varieties like Gala and Bab Ghosh, with shorter shelf life, are rotting in stranded truckloads. “Every day, dozens of truckloads of fruit would leave Shopian mandi. But with the highway closed for nearly two weeks, growers are suffering immense losses,” he added.

Although the Mughal Road is open, it allows only six-wheeled vehicles. “Orchardists usually send large consignments in 12-wheelers to cut costs. This restriction is hitting us badly,” Yaqoob said. “Authorities should provide adequate compensation to all growers, farmers for the losses due to heavy rainfall and floods.”

Meanwhile, an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) deputed by the Union Government visited and held a review meeting on flood damages in Shopian.

Deputy Commissioner Shishir Gupta presented detailed assessments before the IMCT, which included senior officials from NDMA, Ministry of Rural Development, Jal Shakti, MoRTH, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Power, and Finance.

As per official reports, 28 villages covering 4,284 hectares with a population of 17,200 were affected. Of these, five villages, namely Hydergund, Zainapora, Melhoora, Wandina and Reshipora were directly hit. Authorities established 21 shelter sheds, evacuated 129 families, and rescued 644 persons during the floods.