Heavy rain lashes Kashmir, wet spell to continue today: MeT

Srinagar, July 16: Kashmir witnessed heavy, widespread rainfall during the past 24 hours, bringing much-needed relief from the ongoing heat wave across the region. The Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted that prevailing weather conditions will continue during the next 24 hours in the region.

It further said that there isa possibility of thunderstorms and strong winds in several parts of the Jammu region also.

Speaking to Rising Kashmir, Director MeT Srinagar, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, said that the Union Territory experienced widespread light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday, with some areas recording intense showers in central and north Kashmir.

“On 17th July, weather will remain generally cloudy skies with intermittent light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places. A few locations may experience intense showers, with heavy to very heavy rain likely at isolated spots across Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Dr. Mukhtar said that between July 18–20, spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at scattered to fairly widespread places.

“Again, from July 21–23, another spell of generally cloudy weather is predicted, with intermittent light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places. Intense showers and heavy to very heavy rainfall are expected at isolated locations,” he added.

Meanwhile, the MeT Department has also issued an advisory, warning of the possibility of intense rainfall on July 16–17 and July 21–23, which could lead to flash floods in vulnerable areas. There is also a risk of landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones, particularly along hilly terrains and highways.

Meanwhile, as per MeT records, on July 16, most parts of Jammu and Kashmir experienced significantly cooler daytime conditions than usual, accompanied by widespread rainfall and high humidity.

In Srinagar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 21.0°C, which is 9.1°C below the normal of 30.1°C. The minimum temperature was 18.5°C, almost normal for the season. Rainfall from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM measured 9.1 mm, while the total rainfall in the last 24 hours stood at 4.3 mm.

Qazigund also witnessed a cool day, with a maximum temperature of 20.2°C (7.8°C below normal) and a minimum of 18.2°C. The station recorded 5.8 mm of rainfall during the day and a total of 9.5 mm in the last 24 hours.

Pahalgam remained among the coolest locations, with a maximum temperature of just 19.7°C and a minimum of 15.9°C. The area received 3.6 mm of rainfall during the day and a significant 16.0 mm in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara recorded a maximum temperature of 21.9°C (9.0°C below normal) and a minimum of 17.5°C. Rainfall measured 2.4 mm during the day and 5.0 mm over the past 24 hours.

Kokarnag saw a high of 20.7°C and a low of 17.3°C, with 7.7 mm of rainfall from morning to evening and a total of 9.0 mm over 24 hours. Gulmarg, known for its cool climate, reported a maximum of 15.0°C and a minimum of 11.5°C, with 16.0 mm rainfall recorded in both daytime and 24-hour periods — the highest among the listed locations.

In the Jammu region, Banihal had a maximum temperature of 23.5°C and a minimum of 18.2°C. It received 3.2 mm of rain during the day and 7.0 mm over the past 24 hours.

Batote recorded 22.0°C as the day’s high and 18.0°C as the night temperature, along with 2.0 mm rainfall during the day and 10.2 mm in total. Katra’s maximum was 25.8°C and the minimum was 22.9°C, with 8.2 mm of daytime rain and 3.5 mm in 24 hours. Bhaderwah recorded a high of 25.6°C and a low of 18.0°C, with relatively less rainfall: 1.2 mm during the day and 0.5 mm over 24 hours.

A traffic police spokesman said on July 17, traffic authorities will allow movement of LMVs and passenger cars between Jammu and Srinagar in both directions, based on favorable weather and road conditions. However, HMVs will be allowed on alternate days only. Final clearance of traffic will be coordinated between Traffic Control Units (TCUs) in Jammu, Srinagar, and Ramban.

Regarding the movement of heavy motor vehicles, subject to road and weather conditions, HMVs from Qazigund towards Jammu will be allowed only after real-time assessment by traffic personnel. No HMV will be allowed to travel after 5:00 PM. Coordination between TCU Ramban and TCU Anantnag is essential before releasing HMVs.

The Kishtwar–Sinthan–Anantnag NH-244 route will be open for light and heavy passenger vehicles (LMVs and HPVs) in both directions after clearance by NHIDCL. Vehicles will be allowed from Parnawa towards Anantnag between 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and from Anantnag towards Kishtwar between 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, depending on weather and road conditions. No movement is allowed outside these timings.

Similarly, Mughal Road (Shopian–Poonch) will be open for fruit-laden vehicles from Herpora (Shopian) to Poonch between 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and for LMVs followed by HMVs from Behramgalla towards Srinagar between 7:30 AM to 3:00 pm. Movement outside cut-off hours is strictly prohibited.