Heavy rain lashes Kashmir, more showers expected from June 2: MeT

Srinagar, June 01: Kashmir Valley witnessed heavy rainfall over the past two days, bringing much-needed respite from the prevailing heatwave. According to the Meteorological Department, another spell of rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds, is expected to begin from June 3.

Director MeT Srinagar, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, told Rising Kashmir that Jammu and Kashmir witnessed widespread light to moderate rainfall over the past 24 hours, accompanied by light snowfall over higher reaches.

He said notable precipitation was recorded in Pahalgam with 36.8 mm and Banihal with 34.3 mm of rain. Additionally, gusty winds were observed in several areas, with wind speeds reaching 31 kmph in Baramulla, 54 kmph in Jammu, and 64 kmph in Kathua.

Dr Mukhtar said that from June 2 to 3, another spell of light to moderate rain and thundershowers is likely to be scattered to many places across the region.

“Between June 4 and 6, the weather is expected to remain generally dry, although brief spells of rain or showers may occur during the late afternoon at isolated places,” he said.

Dr Mukhtar said that similarly, June 7 and 8 are also predicted to be generally dry, with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers at a few isolated locations in the afternoon.

The MeT has issued a weather advisory cautioning the public about the potential for thunder, lightning, and gusty winds, particularly on the late afternoon of June 2.

Residents are advised to stay away from loose structures, electric poles, overhead cables, and old trees to ensure their safety during adverse weather conditions.

In Srinagar, the maximum temperature recorded was 19.5°C, significantly below the normal of 26.7°C, registering a departure of -7.2°C. The minimum temperature was 11.6°C, slightly lower than the normal of 12.7°C.

Qazigund also experienced a lower maximum temperature at 19.4°C, which was 6.2°C below the normal of 25.6°C. The minimum was 9.8°C, with a departure of -1.2°C. 22.7 mm of rainfall was recorded in the past 24 hours.

Pahalgam recorded a maximum temperature of 16.1°C, down by 6.9°C from the normal. The minimum stood at 6.2°C, with a marginal departure of -0.6°C. The station reported 36.8 mm of rainfall in the previous 24 hours.

Kupwara’s maximum temperature was 17.6°C, 9.6°C below normal, while the minimum dropped to 11.0°C, 1.2°C lower than the normal. The region received 1.2 mm of rainfall during the day and 19.5 mm in the last 24 hours.

Kokernag registered a maximum of 18.4°C, which is 7.2°C below the normal, and a minimum of 8.7°C, showing a 2.5°C departure. It had 31.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Gulmarg was the coldest among the stations listed, with a maximum of only 7.6°C — 9.9°C below normal — and a minimum of 3.5°C.

Jammu recorded a maximum of 35.5°C, 3.5°C below the normal of 39.0°C, and a minimum of 25.5°C, which was 5.3°C lower than normal. Humidity levels were relatively low, with 36% in the morning and 29% in the evening.

Banihal had a maximum of 20.7°C, down 7.1°C from normal, and a minimum of 12.8°C. Batote recorded a maximum of 23.7°C, 4.4°C below normal, and a minimum of 15.4°C. The station received 0.2 mm rainfall during the day and 3.8 mm in the past 24 hours.

Katra noted a maximum temperature of 32.8°C, 2.9°C lower than normal, and a minimum of 22.0°C. Bhaderwah experienced a maximum of 20.4°C, which is 8.4°C below the average, and a minimum of 12.3°C. The region saw trace rainfall during the day and 20.7 mm in the last 24 hours.

On Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44), subject to fair weather and improved road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) including passenger and private cars shall be allowed to travel from both sides on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), i.e., from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa.

On Srinagar-Leh highway, LMVs followed by HMVs will be allowed from Srinagar towards Minamarg. Similarly, LMVs followed by HMVs will be allowed between 1300 hrs and 1630 hrs. No vehicle movement will be permitted after these cut-off times.

On Mughal Road, LMVs including passenger and private cars shall be allowed to move from both sides on Mughal Road, i.e., from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa via Poonch. However, HMVs carrying only fresh perishable goods or fruit, limited to vehicles with up to six tyres, will be permitted from Shopian towards Poonch.