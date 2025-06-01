Heavy rain lashes Kashmir, another wet spell expected on June 2–3: MeT

In the past 24 hours, most parts of Jammu and Kashmir experienced light to moderate rainfall, with higher reaches receiving light snowfall. Pahalgam recorded the highest rainfall at 36.8 mm, followed by Banihal with 34.3 mm. Gusty winds were also reported across several regions, with wind speeds reaching 31 km/h in Baramulla, 54 km/h in Jammu, and 64 km/h in Kathua.

For June 1, the weather is expected to remain partly to generally cloudy, with brief spells of showers and gusty winds likely at many places, especially during the afternoon hours. On June 2 and 3, another spell of light to moderate rain and thundershowers is forecasted at scattered to many locations across the Union Territory.

Between June 4 and 6, the weather is predicted to stay generally dry, although isolated areas may experience brief spells of rain or showers, particularly in the late afternoon. A similar pattern is expected on June 7 and 8, with mostly dry conditions and the possibility of light rain or thundershowers at isolated places during the afternoon.

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has issued an advisory regarding possible thunder, lightning, and gusty winds on the evening of June 2. Residents are urged to take precautions and stay away from loose structures, electric poles, cables, and old trees to ensure safety during inclement weather.