Heavy rain alert in J&K, MeT warns of more flash floods, landslides till Aug 19

Srinagar, Aug 17: The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has issued a weather warning for Jammu and Kashmir, forecasting widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across the Union Territory from August 18 to 19.

Speaking to Rising Kashmir, Director MeTDr.Mukhtar Ahmad said that light to moderate rain is expected at many places over the next 24 hours, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in parts of the Jammu Division, particularly in Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, and Kathua.

“Moderate to intense showers are also likely over Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban, while some areas of the Kashmir Division may witness brief but strong spells accompanied by gusty winds,” he said.

Dr Mukhtar said that from August 20 to 22, the weather is likely to remain hot and humid, though short thundershowers may occur at a few places. A fresh spell of light to moderate rainfall is expected between August 23 and 25 at many places across the Union Territory, he said.

The MET Centre has cautioned of cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones during the 17–19 August wet spell.

“People are advised to stay away from streams, Nallas, river embankments, and loose structures,” the advisory said, adding that tourists, travellers, and transporters should plan accordingly.

As per the MeT advisory, the possibility of intense, heavy rain, thunder at a few places of the Jammu and Kashmir divisions during 18-19th Aug .

“Cloud burst, Flash floods at few vulnerable places with Landslides/Mudslides/shooting stones during 17-19 Aug,” it said.

As per MeT records, Sunday reported below-normal day temperatures and scattered showers across Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar recorded a maximum of 28.9°C and a minimum of 20.9°C with 0.6 mm of rainfall. Qazigund settled at 27.0°C and 18.5°C, while Pahalgam was cooler at 23.2°C with traces of rain. Gulmarg recorded 19.0°C and 13.8°C with 2.4 mm showers. Kupwara received 0.4 mm of rainfall, touching 29.4°C.

In the Jammu region, several towns witnessed moderate rain. Jammu city logged 31.0°C, nearly 2°C below normal, with 48.6 mm of rainfall. Katra recorded 28.6°C with 23.6 mm of rain, while Batote (25.2°C) and Bhaderwah (27.5°C) received 0.2 mm and 2.0 mm of rainfall, respectively. Banihal remained moderate at 27.6°C.

Meanwhile, humidity stayed high across the Union Territory, ranging from 70 to 97 percent, keeping conditions sultry.