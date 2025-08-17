Heavy rain alert in J&K, MeT warns of flash floods, landslides from 17-19 Aug

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Sunday issued a weather warning for Jammu and Kashmir, forecasting widespread rainfall and thunderstorms from August 17 to 19.

The weather office said light to moderate rain is expected at many places with heavy rainfall likely in parts of Jammu Division, especially Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba and Kathua. Showers of moderate to intense nature are also likely over Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, while some areas of Kashmir Division may witness brief but strong spells with gusty winds.

From August 20 to 22, the weather is likely to remain hot and humid, though short thundershowers may occur at a few places. A fresh spell of light to moderate rainfall is expected between August 23 and 25 at many places across the Union Territory.

The MET Centre has cautioned of cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones during the 17–19 August wet spell.

“People are advised to stay away from streams, Nallas, river embankments and loose structures,” the advisory said, adding that tourists, travellers and transporters should plan accordingly.

Authorities have been asked to remain alert and keep disaster response teams ready to meet any eventuality.