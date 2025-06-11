Heatwave: Govt mulls early summer break for students

Health and education minister, Sakina Itoo Wednesday said that the government was monitoring prevailing weather conditions and will take the call of early summer break for schools in accordance to the situation.

Speaking to reporters here, Itoo as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said, “The School Education Department is monitoring the weather situation. If we found that there is a need for early summer break, we will take the call accordingly.”

“It has been only two days of the heat wave. If the heatwave continues, then we will take a call accordingly,” she said.

About the tourism, Itoo said, “Tourism in Kashmir is very famous and we want more and more tourists to come here and enjoy the nature.”

In the meantime, the minister said that it has committee has completed the reservation report that will be submitted in cabinet wherein it will be discussed.—(KNO)