Heatwave continues, Srinagar swelters at 34.0 degrees

With no letup in the heatwave conditions, Jammu and Kashmir is all set to witness a major relief with the weatherman predicting heavy rainfall on July 6.

According to the details available with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the local Meteorological department (MeT), Srinagar, the summer capital of the region, has recorded the maximum temperature of 34.0 degrees, witnessing 4.4 degrees above normal temperature.

Kupwara was the second hottest in Kashmir today at 33.4 degrees followed by Qazigund, a gateway of Kashmir, at 32.8 degrees. Kokernag recorded a maximum temperature of 32.4 degrees, the data reveals.

Pahalgam, a famous tourist-resort, recorded a day temperature of 29.0 degrees while Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, recorded 23.5 degrees.

Furthermore, Jammu continued to record below normal temperature with the main City recording a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees while Banihal saw 30.1 degrees.

Batote, Katra and Bhaderwah recorded a maximum temperature of 27.2 degrees, 30.5 degrees and 32.4 degrees respectively.

Meanwhile, the weatherman here has predicted hot & humid weather with possibility of brief spell of rain and thundershower at scattered places for tomorrow.

Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that hot & humid weather is expected during day time on July 05, with possibility of spell of light to moderate rain and thunder towards late night.

In between July 06 and July 08, Ahmad said that generally cloudy with possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain and thundershower is expected at many places while few places may receive intense showers with heavy rain at isolated places of Jammu division.

As per Aadil Maqbool, an Independent Weather Forecaster, Western Disturbance and Monsoon winds would likely bring widespread rain showers across Jammu and Kashmir from 06 July onwards. “Heavy to very heavy rain showers are also possible,” he said.

“As per current indications, peak activity is expected on 6 and 7 July with a couple of more spells expected on 8 July,” Maqbool said.

In the meantime, the MeT has issued an advisory, stating that flash floods at few vulnerable places with landslides, mudslides & shooting stones are expected during 6-8 July.

Rise in water level in rivers, streams, local Nalas & water logging in few low lying areas is also expected, the advisory added—(KNO)