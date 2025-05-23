Healthcare infrastructure across J&K to witness major upgradations soon: Sakeena Itoo

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo today conducted an extensive tour of Kokernag Constituency during which she reviewed functioning as well as status of infrastructure of various healthcare facilities and educational institutions in the area.

MLA Kokernag, Choudhary Zafar Ali Khatana; MLA Zainapora, Showkat Hussain Ganie; Director Social Welfare Kashmir, Director School Education Kashmir, Director Colleges J&K, Director Family Welfare & Immunization, Director Health Services Kashmir, Director AYUSH J&K, ADC Anantnag, Programme Officer ICDS Anantnag, SDM Kokernag and other senior officers from Health, Social Welfare, and Education departments accompanied the Minister.

During the visit, Minister Sakeena inspected Sub-District hospital Kokernag, PHC Larnoo, PHC Gadole, PHC Wandevelgam, GDC Larnoo and took first hand appraisal of the functioning of these healthcare facilities and educational institutions.

At SDH Kokernag, Minister Sakeena took detailed round of the hospital and assessed the facilities available for the general public. She inspected various departments, interacted with staff and patients and took feedback from them about the services available at the facility.

While interacting with the public on the occasion, Minister Sakeena assured them that under Omar Abdullah led Government, major upgradations will be done in the healthcare infrastructure of Jammu and Kashmir soon. She further assured them that significant upgrades like establishment of an oxygen plant, blood bank and dialysis facilities, will be done at SDH Kokernag in coming months to improve medical services and ensure accessibility of better healthcare facilities to local population within their vicinities.

While visiting PHC Larnoo, PHC Gadole and PHC Wandevelgam, Minister Sakeena minutely evaluated the healthcare facilities at these locations. She interacted with local health workers and discussed strategies with them and accompanying officers to improve healthcare accessibility and quality in these areas.

Later, the Minister also inspected the Government Degree College (GDC) Larnoo and took comprehensive assessment of college’s infrastructure, faculty strength as well as status of educational facilities available for students. She took detailed round of the college campus and also interacted with faculty as well as students and took feedback form them about the quality education being imparted at the college.

During this extensive tour, Minister Sakeena also interacted with public delegations and individuals at various locations.

While interacting with them, She reiterated the government’s commitment towards strengthening of healthcare and educational infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir. “Accessibility to quality healthcare services and quality education for our people is prime motto of Omar Abdullah led Government”, Sakeena stated.

The Minister assured the public that their concerns raised during this tour would be addressed promptly to ensure the better welfare, well-being and progress of the people across Kokernag constituency.