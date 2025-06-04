Health Ministry directs States/UT’s to ensure Oxygen, Isolation beds, ventilators amid COVID-19 Spike

In view of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in India, a series of technical review meetings were held on June 2 and 3 under the chairpersonship of Dr Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), with various representatives.

According to release, the representatives include Disaster Management Cell, Emergency Management Response (EMR) Cell, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and Central Government Hospitals in Delhi and with representatives from all States and UTs to evaluate the current COVID-19 situation and preparedness measures.

As of June 4, 2025, India reported 4,302 active COVID-19 cases, an increase of 864 cases in the past 24 hours.

Most cases are mild and managed under home care. Since January 1, 2025, 44 deaths have been reported, primarily among individuals with pre-existing illnesses. States have been instructed to ensure the availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines. A mock drill assessing oxygen supply systems (PSA plants, LMO tanks, MGPS lines) was conducted on June 2, 2025. Facility-level preparedness mock drills are planned for June 4 and 5.

State and District surveillance units under IDSP are closely monitoring Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI). Testing is recommended for all admitted SARI cases and 5% of ILI cases, as per guidelines. Positive SARI samples are sent for Whole Genome Sequencing through the ICMR VRDL network.

The public is advised to practice hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and avoid crowded places when unwell. Individuals with acute respiratory illness should self-monitor and seek medical care if symptoms worsen. Trusted sources like MoHFW’s website and PIB releases should be followed to avoid misinformation and rumours.

Union Health Ministry closely monitors the situation and remains committed to ensuring public health safety through timely interventions and effective communication. (ANI)