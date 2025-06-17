Health Minister reviews medical arrangements for SANJY 2025

Ganderbal, June 17: Cabinet Minister Sakina Itoo reviewed the medical arrangements for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) 2025 and highlighted key reforms introduced in Jammu and Kashmir’s healthcare sector under the current administration.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a high-level meeting at JKTDC Hotel Kongposh, Sonamarg, the Minister said the health sector had witnessed notable progress since the formation of the government under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

“One of our earliest steps was to detach doctors from convenient postings and reassign them to underserved and remote areas,” she said, noting that over 600 newly appointed doctors have been deployed to strengthen healthcare services in such regions.

Itoo acknowledged that while 250 to 600 MBBS students graduate annually in Jammu and Kashmir, the shortage of specialist consultants continues due to many pursuing postgraduate studies.

“The number of MBBS graduates is adequate, but the availability of specialists is a concern. We have referred posts to the JKSSB for recruitment and are working to fill all vacancies promptly,” she added.

On yatra preparedness, the Minister stressed that each camp and hospital along the route will be staffed with more doctors than required, ensuring full readiness to manage emergencies.

“Our aim is to leave no gap in emergency preparedness. Every medical camp will have surplus staff, adequate medicine supplies, and fully equipped ambulances,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Itoo visited Sonamarg and chaired a comprehensive review meeting with MLA Kangan Mian Mehar Ali, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Jatin Kishore, and senior officers from health, police, and civil administration.

She later inspected the Baltal base camp, one of the key access points for the pilgrimage, and directed officials to finalise all arrangements well before the yatra begins. The Health Department has been instructed to ensure the availability of medical staff, medicines, ambulances, and emergency equipment.

The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025 is scheduled to begin later this month, with thousands of pilgrims expected to undertake the sacred journey through the high-altitude Himalayan terrain.