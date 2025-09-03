Health Minister, Advisor to CM visit Irrigation and Flood Control Room Rambagh; review prevailing flood situation

Follow us on

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 03: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education Sakeena Itoo along with Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani today visited the Irrigation and Flood Control Room Rambagh to take stock of the prevailing flood situation and preparedness measures in place.

During the visit, the Minister and Advisor assessed the current water levels, monitoring mechanism in place, and also steps being taken to safeguard vulnerable areas.

Chairing a brief meeting at the Irrigation and Flood Control room, Sakeena Itoo stressed upon the officers for real-time dissemination of information to the public and prompt action in case of any eventuality. She directed that timely alerts and advisories be issued to facilitate safe and orderly evacuation of people from low-lying and flood-prone zones.

The Minister also emphasized on officers to conduct keep men and machinery alert near embankments of Jhelum to prevent any kind of exigency in case of any breach on embankments.

The Minister and the Advisor urged officers of all line departments to remain in close synergy and maintain round-the-clock vigilance. They called constant awareness measures to ensure that people stay informed and prepared.

The Minister and Advisor assured that the Government is fully committed to the safety and well-being of the citizens and appealed to the public to remain calm, cooperate with authorities and follow official advisories.

On the occasion, senior officers of the Flood & Irrigation Department, SDRF, and district administration briefed the Minister and Advisor regarding the current water levels steps being taken to safeguard vulnerable areas and other flood prone areas.