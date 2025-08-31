Health Min calls for holistic approach to address rising diabetes among elderly

Follow us on

Srinagar, Aug 30: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo, on Saturday called for strengthening both preventive and curative healthcare systems for the elderly, as diabetes has emerged as a silent yet pressing health challenge among senior citizens.Speaking after inaugurating the 1st Annual MMFDIACON25 International Endocrinology Conference at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, the Health Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to improving healthcare outcomes for the elderly. The conference was organised by GMC Srinagar in collaboration with the Department of Endocrinology of Super Speciality Hospital, MMF Centre for Interdisciplinary Studies on Ageing, and Moul Mouj Foundation.With the theme “Elders Deserve Better: Diabetes and its Complications in the Elderly – An Interdisciplinary Approach”, the conference brought together experts from various fields to discuss recent developments and challenges in managing diabetes and its associated complications among older adults.In her keynote address, Sakeena Itoo underscored that diabetes in the elderly is not just a medical issue but also a significant social challenge. She called for compassionate, timely diagnosis and collaborative treatment strategies to address the full spectrum of diabetes-related complications. “This conference is a vital step toward creating a holistic model of care for our elders,” she said.The minister congratulated GMC Srinagar for hosting such an important academic eventReiterating the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration, Itoo assured the government’s commitment to advancing specialised healthcare facilities, strengthening preventive programmes, and expanding access to diagnostic and treatment services across urban and rural Jammu & Kashmir.Principal/Dean of GMC Srinagar, Dr Iffat Hassan Shah, highlighted the institution’s leadership in healthcare delivery, especially focusing on the needs of the elderly. HoD Endocrinology, Dr M. Hayat, emphasised the complex nature of diabetes complications among seniors, calling for integrated approaches. Senior Consultant Geriatrics and Academic Convenor, Dr Zubair Saleem, reaffirmed CISA and MMF’s dedication to advancing research, policy, and treatment for ageing populations.Consultant Endocrinologist, Dr Mir Shahnawaz, stressed the importance of studying and addressing the unique complications of diabetes in the elderly, particularly those impacting their quality of life and independence.During the inaugural session, the Impact Report of the Moul Mouj Foundation was also released. The conference also included free paper and poster sessions, with active participation from delegates from GMC Srinagar, SKIMS, JLNM Hospital, and other Kashmir-based institutions. Awards were presented for the best posters and papers, with Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000, and Rs 2,000 prizes for the top posters and a token Rs 1,000 for the best paper.