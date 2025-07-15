Health & Education pillars of J&K’s progress and prosperity: CM Omar Abdullah

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today inaugurated a 120-bedded state-of-the-art additional block at the Bone & Joint Hospital, Srinagar, reaffirming his government’s firm commitment to strengthening the two foundational pillars of development—health and education.

Post inauguration, the Chief Minister also took a round of the operation theatres, staircase, ramp and wards, and interacted with the hospital staff and faculty members.

Addressing a large gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that no amount of infrastructure development—be it roads, power projects, or commercial complexes—can substitute for quality healthcare and education. “Without robust schools, colleges, universities and hospitals, our progress as a society will remain incomplete,” he stated.

Recalling the rich legacy of the Bone & Joint Hospital, CM Omar said that the institution has faced extraordinary challenges over the past 30–35 years. “From natural disasters to tragic accidents, this hospital has stood as a symbol of resilience and commitment,” he said.

He reminisced about the 2014 floods, when floodwaters first breached the Bone & Joint Hospital. “I vividly remember standing under this bridge, trying to protect the hospital from being overrun. Despite the devastation, this hospital never turned its back on people—it continued to provide treatment,” he said.

The Chief Minister also referred to the 2022 fire that destroyed major sections of the hospital, including four operation theatres, referral rooms, teaching areas, and multiple wards. “Even without a roof for six months, our doctors and administrators resumed surgeries within days. Their dedication is commendable,” he added.

Highlighting the vision of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, who had inaugurated the hospital in May 1982, the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed pride in carrying that vision forward. “Today, we are opening a new chapter in the hospital’s journey—one that will serve not just Srinagar, but patients from every corner of the Valley, and even from Chenab, Pir Panjal, and Kargil,” he said.

Sharing a personal anecdote, CM Omar revealed that he, too, had been a patient at the hospital following a cycling accident five years after its inauguration. “Thanks to the skill of the surgeons here, I can still run 10–12 kilometers at the age of 55. That’s the quality of care this hospital provides,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister emphasized the urgent need for staffing in the newly inaugurated facility and directed concerned departments to expedite the creation of required posts. “We didn’t cut this ribbon for a photo opportunity. It will only be meaningful when these beds are occupied, OTs are functional, and our faculty is teaching future doctors,” he asserted.

As Minister for Housing & Urban Development, Omar Abdullah also announced a special survey to identify water-logging hotspots in Srinagar. He said a comprehensive project will be framed to address the issue, drain by drain, to make Srinagar a true smart city.

He further assured that two to three major infrastructure projects will soon be launched to ease traffic congestion in the city.

The Chief Minister extended his congratulations to the Principal of Government Medical College Srinagar, faculty members, doctors, staff, and administration of Bone and Joint Hospital. “This hospital is not just a building—it’s a beacon of hope and healing. Together, we will ensure it continues to serve generations to come,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary reaffirmed that the mission and vision laid down by Sher-e-Kashmir will continue with renewed focus and energy under the able leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Minister for Health & Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo, in her address, said that following the formation of the present government under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the Bone & Joint Hospital project has witnessed significant progress and was successfully completed.

She further emphasized that medical care facilities across Jammu and Kashmir are being continuously upgraded. “From MRI facilities to Cath Labs and other advanced diagnostic and treatment services, our aim is to provide world-class healthcare through our Government Medical Colleges and associated hospitals,” she said.

Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Lal Chowk Sheikh Ahsan Pardesi, and Secretary Health & Medical Education, Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah also addressed the gathering, lauding the efforts of the administration and healthcare workers involved in the project.

The event was attended by several legislators from across Kashmir, Principal GMC Srinagar Dr. Iffat Hassan, Medical Superintendent Bone & Joint Hospital, senior faculty members, doctors and a large number of citizens.