Health deptt orders immediate ban on drug batch after adverse reactions reported

Srinagar, May 30: Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir, has ordered the immediate discontinuation of a specific batch of Injection Bupivacaine Hydrochloride following reports of adverse post-operative reactions.

In an official circular issued from the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, the directorate has directed all Chief Medical Officers (CMO’s) and Medical Superintendents across the Kashmir division to stop using the drug with immediate effect.

The circular pertains to the batch bearing the number AA4012B, manufactured in March 2024 and set to expire in February 2026. Though the nature of the adverse reactions has not been detailed in the communication, the directive has been issued as a precautionary measure to safeguard patient health.

“This Directorate has received reports of adverse postoperative reactions linked to the use of this particular drug batch. In view of patient safety concerns, all health institutions are instructed to discontinue its use without delay,” the order reads.

Injection Bupivacaine Hydrochloride is commonly used as a local anesthetic during surgeries and other medical procedures. The order aims to prevent any further complications that may arise from its continued use.

Health officials have also been advised to ensure that the batch is pulled from stocks and not administered to any patients in the interim.

Further investigations and quality checks are expected to follow. Patients and healthcare workers have been urged to report any previous complications or reactions associated with the drug for a comprehensive assessment.