Health dept conducts awareness, relief activities in flood-affected areas

Bhaderwah, Aug 31: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Harvinder Singh and under the guidance of Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Om Kumar, a Health Department team Sunday visited the flood-affected areas in Block Bhaderwah.A statement issued here said that the purpose of the visit conducted under the supervision of BMO Bhaderwah, Dr. Versha Sharma, was to sensitize the local population about water-borne diseases and preventive measures. During the visit, the health team also distributed ORS sachets among the locals and imparted health and hygiene education to raise awareness about safe practices in the aftermath of floods. The Health Department reiterated its commitment to stand with the affected communities and assured that all necessary support and preventive measures will continue to be provided to safeguard public health.

