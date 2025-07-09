Breaking

Health Centre Damaged in fire Mishap in Baramulla

Agencies
Community Health Centre (CHC) was damaged in a fire incident that broke out late last in the Dangiwacha area of Baramulla district, officials said.

Block medical officer Dangiwacha, told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said the incident occurred last night, damaging electrical division of the health centre, however, no casualties or injuries were reported.

“The timely intervention by our staff along with the fire and emergency department helped prevent the fire from spreading further,” he said.

Police have registered a case and further investigations has been taken up to ascertain the cause of fire—(KNO)

Champions Trophy: Incessant rain in Rawalpindi forces Australia-South Africa clash to be called off
Commissioner SMC extends heartfelt greetings on Shab-e-Qadr, Encouraging Community Unity and Peace
Indian Army retaliates to unprovoked small arms firing by Pakistan
Last day of Parliament Monsoon session: FM Sitharaman to move Central Goods and Service Tax Amendment Bill
MeT forecasts late afternoon, evening showers in J&K today
