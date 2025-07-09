Health Centre Damaged in fire Mishap in Baramulla

Community Health Centre (CHC) was damaged in a fire incident that broke out late last in the Dangiwacha area of Baramulla district, officials said.

Block medical officer Dangiwacha, told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said the incident occurred last night, damaging electrical division of the health centre, however, no casualties or injuries were reported.

“The timely intervention by our staff along with the fire and emergency department helped prevent the fire from spreading further,” he said.

Police have registered a case and further investigations has been taken up to ascertain the cause of fire—(KNO)