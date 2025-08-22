Healing Hearts: Paras Health Sgr showcases Cardiac surgery success stories

Srinagar, August 21: Paras Health Srinagar Thursday hosted the ‘Cardiac Surgery Beneficiary Meet’, bringing together cardiac patients, doctors, and members of the community to share recovery stories and highlight the growing advancements in heart care available in the Valley.The event featured patients who spoke about their journeys of overcoming life-threatening cardiac conditions through successful surgeries at Paras Health Srinagar. Their stories served as powerful reminders of resilience, expert care, and the advanced facilities now accessible locally.Doctors from the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) team shared insights into complex cases managed at the hospital and shed light on the rising need for cardiac surgeries in the region. They also stressed the importance of preventive measures, lifestyle changes, and early diagnosis in tackling the increasing burden of heart disease.Speaking at the event, , Dr Syed Asrar Ahmad Qadri, Director, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon, Paras Health Srinagar, said, “We have successfully managed some of the most complex cardiac cases, including high-risk bypass surgeries, valve replacements, and emergency interventions. What makes the difference is timely intervention, multidisciplinary collaboration, and the trust patients place in us. My advice to the community is to focus on prevention—regular check-ups, managing blood pressure and diabetes, avoiding smoking, and following a heart-healthy lifestyle. At Paras Health Srinagar, our multispecialty approach brings together cardiology, intensive care, radiology, and surgical expertise under one roof, ensuring comprehensive management and excellent outcomes for patients.” The hospital management reaffirmed its commitment to providing world-class cardiac care to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. With state-of-the-art infrastructure and a skilled team of specialists, Paras Health Srinagar is making advanced treatments available closer to home, reducing the need for patients to travel outside the Valley for critical care. The event concluded with a strong message of hope and awareness, underscoring the importance of timely medical intervention, preventive healthcare, and community support in addressing cardiac challenges.