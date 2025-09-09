Top Stories

HC donates Rs 54,40,500 to CMRF 

2 Min Read
SRINAGAR, SEPT 08: In a heartfelt gesture of solidarity and compassion, the High Court today handed over a cheque worth Rs. 54,40,500/- to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to support the rehabilitation and welfare of those affected by the recent devastating floods in the region.

The judiciary took this noble initiative to extend timely support to the flood-affected people. The cheque was formally presented to the Chief Minister, with the judicial fraternity emphasizing that while the contribution may be modest, it reflects their collective commitment and deep concern for the victims.

The Court underscored the importance of collective action in rebuilding lives and restoring normalcy in the flood-ravaged areas. This contribution symbolizes the judiciary’s dedication to public welfare and its resolve to stand with affected families during this difficult time.

The recent floods displaced many families and caused widespread damage to property and livelihoods, severely impacting the socio-economic fabric of the Union Territory. Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the High Court expressed empathy for the affected communities and assured that every effort would be made to support their recovery.

This gesture by the J&K and Ladakh Judiciary not only highlights their spirit of compassion but also reinforces the message that unity and shared responsibility are vital in overcoming adversity. 

 

 

