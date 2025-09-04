Hazratbal shrine unveiled in splendour after mega construction & beautification project

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sep 3: Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi,

Wednesday inaugurated the mega construction and beautification project of Hazratbal shrine

following months of dedicated efforts.

As per a statement issued here, Andrabi was moved to tears during the inauguration. She was

accompanied by Waqf Board members Dr Ghulam Nabi Haleem and Syed Mohammed Hussain

Haqqani, along with eminent religious scholars Maulana Ghulam Rasool Hami, Maulana Mohammad

Ashraf and others.

The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board undertook the project last year, beginning with the rebuilding

and plastering of the entire inner structure, incorporating local heritage crafts and arts to give it a

magnificent appearance. A completely new digital electrical system has been installed, complete

with air-conditioning of the interiors and the old sound system has been replaced with a modern

digital system.

The interiors now feature pure gold carvings, khatamband, papier-mâché, pinjrakari, calligraphy, and

glass art, arranged in professionally designed frames. Magnificent chandeliers engraved with

Quranic verses add to the grandeur of the shrine, while the Noor-Khana has been given a magical

new look. Dr Andrabi personally supervised the construction and beautification works throughout

the project.

The inauguration was marked by Naat-Khwani and Darood-Khwani, creating a deeply impressive

atmosphere. Speaking to the media, Dr Andrabi congratulated everyone involved in the project. “It is

a blessing to inaugurate this project ahead of the Milad celebrations. This state-of-the-art

construction project has made Dargah Hazratbal the most beautiful shrine in the country and the

region,” she said.

She described the project as her dream initiative, adding that its completion filled

her with gratitude to God. From her first day in office, she and her team worked tirelessly to improve

the shrine’s infrastructure for the convenience of devotees.

Dr Andrabi assured that the Waqf Board’s infrastructural and development initiatives would continue. Later, a small function was held outside the shrine where a documentary film on the mega project was screened. Eminent scholar Maulana Ghulam Rasool Hami, Waqf Board members, and Dr Andrabi addressed the gathering. She thanked all those associated with the project for their hard work, and expressed appreciation to the administration and the public for their cooperation in making this transformation possible.