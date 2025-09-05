BreakingKashmir

Hazratbal must remain above controversy, a space of devotion not division: National Conference

'Arrests, threats can deepen mistrust, issues should be resolved through dialogue'

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) on Friday said that the revered Hazratbal shrine, being the spiritual heart of the people, must remain above all controversy and continue to reflect the sensitivities of devotees and the principles of faith.

In a statement issued here, the party reiterated that it has always upheld the guiding principle of Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah— “Sher-i-Kashmir ka kya irshaad – Hindu, Muslim, Sikh Ittihaad”—and that unity, mutual respect, and dignity for all faiths remain central to NC’s ideology.

“It is in this spirit that concerns have been raised over certain practices at Hazratbal. As a sacred space sustained by the contributions of ordinary Muslims, the Waqf carries the responsibility of transparency, accountability and respect for traditions,” the statement said.

The party maintained that the management of shrines should remain free from controversy and urged that differences, if any, must be addressed with dialogue and humility rather than confrontation.

“Arrests, threats, or punitive actions can only deepen mistrust and distance the Waqf from the very community it is meant to serve,” the NC said, adding that shrines are symbols of faith, humility, and unity and should inspire devotion, not division.

