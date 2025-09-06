Hazratbal emblem attack :Not just a stone, faith & constitution were struck: Dr Darakhshan 

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 05: Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Chairperson, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi on Friday strongly condemned the vandalism at the Hazratbal shrine, alleging that it was orchestrated by mainstream political leaders who, she claimed, “could not tolerate the development and beautification” of the revered site.

Addressing a press conference here, Andrabi described the incident, where the emblem of the shrine was reportedly damaged, as “a blow to the heart of the Dargah and to the faith of devotees”.

“This was not just an attack on a symbol. This was an attack on the soul of Hazratbal. It’s an assault on the very Constitution prayed upon by the elected leaders who now mock our sacred places,” she said.

Dr Andrabi alleged that the vandalism was carried out by “goons sent by political opponents” angered by the recent reconstruction efforts. She said the illumination of Hazratbal on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi was historic and widely celebrated, but “those who thrived on decades of corruption couldn’t bear the sight”.

She claimed she had already warned the police about the potential for unrest. “I had alerted SHOs in the morning that these people would come armed with stones and hammers,” she said, accusing political leaders of trying to politicise religious spaces.

Without naming him directly, the Waqf Chairperson referred to National Conference (NC) leader and Zadibal MLA Tanvir Sadiq, who had posted on social media shortly after her press conference was announced.

“As soon as I said I’d address the media, an MLA posted on X. That’s why I say, every time they come to the Dargah or a mosque, Waqf staff and security must check their pockets. If they pull out currency, there’s an emblem on it,” she said.

Dr Darakhshan called for stringent action against those responsible. “I demand the harshest punishment. Slap PSA on them. Not one of them should be spared,” she said, adding that she had already apprised the Director General of Police and the Lieutenant Governor of the situation.

She hit out at the National Conference leadership. “They ruled Kashmir for decades through hooliganism. They harboured terrorists in their homes, and now those same forces are attacking Dargahs,” she alleged.

Reaffirming her commitment to continue the Waqf Board’s developmental work, she said: “We are beautifying Dargahs, and this mission will not stop. But it pains me that those who call themselves public representatives are working against the spirit of faith and peace.”