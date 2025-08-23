SEOVideo

Hassan Abad-B locals allege drainage funds misused under MGNREGA; demand probe

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
0 Min Read

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Flags Off First Batch of Devotees from Baltal Base Camp with SSP
Non-Local killings : NIA raids underway at six locations in Kashmir
PDP stages protest against defer of polls in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat to May 25
Thousands of devotees visit Chatti Patshahi to celebrate Baisakhi
“Vishal Bharat Sansthan Organizes Cleanliness Drive in Pahalgam
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article We shouldn’t play politics over career of students: MLA Hazratbal, on the takeover of 215 schools.
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

We shouldn’t play politics over career of students: MLA Hazratbal, on the takeover of 215 schools.
SEO Video
CS reviews development works in Budgam; assures district’s economic transformation
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
LG Sinha addressed youth during an event organised by Wadies Hindi Shiksha Samiti
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Two convicted in separate trap cases in Pulwama, Anantnag
Breaking Kashmir