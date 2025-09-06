Haryana Govt assigns fiscal institute DG charge to OSD to CM Raj Nehru

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 5: The Haryana Government on Friday assigned the additional charge of Director General, Swarna Jayanti Haryana Institute for Fiscal Management, to Shri Raj Nehru, Officer on Special Duty to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

An official order issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi reads that Nehru will hold the new responsibility in addition to his present duties. The order relieves Shri Anshaj Singh, IAS (2008 batch), of the additional charge with immediate effect.

Raj Nehru, who has served in multiple leadership roles in the state, will now oversee the functioning of the Institute, which plays a key role in fiscal management training and research for Haryana.