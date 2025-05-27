Haryana: 7 family members from Dehradun found dead in parked car in Panchkula

In a heart-wrenching incident, seven members of a family from Dehradun were found dead in a car in Sector 27 of Haryana’s Panchkula district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Praveen Mittal (42), his parents, wife, two daughters, and a son.

All seven bodies were found inside a locked car parked on the roadside, outside a house in the residential area.

Panchkula DCP Himadri Kaushik and DCP Law and Order Amit Dahiya immediately reached the location and began an investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Panchkula, Himadri Kaushik, said, “We received information that six people have been brought to Ojas Hospital. When we reached here, we found out that they are all dead. Another person was brought to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6; he has also been declared dead. Prima facie, it looks like a matter of suicide. All the investigating officers are at the spot…All of the deceased are family members…”

The police recovered a suicide note from the car. However, the full contents of the note were not disclosed.

According to the police, the family appeared to be under immense financial pressure, which could have driven them to suicide.

As per the preliminary investigation, the family consumed poison in a suspected case of mass suicide, possibly driven by heavy debt and financial distress.

According to sources, Praveen Mittal, a resident of

Dehradun, had travelled to Panchkula with his family to attend a Hanuman Katha program organised by Bageshwar Dham. The event had recently concluded, and the family was reportedly returning to Dehradun when they took the extreme step.

The forensic team has reached the spot and collected samples for investigation. All seven bodies were sent to the mortuary of the private hospitals in Panchkula.

The postmortem examinations were expected to be conducted to confirm the cause of death and to aid in the ongoing probe. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)