HarGharTiranga is a pledge for a better J&K: LG

SRINAGAR, AUG 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today flagged off the TirangaYatra from Dal Lake in Srinagar and joined the walkathon from Dal Lake to Botanical Garden, marking a powerful celebration of the TirangaMahotsav and the spirit of independence.

“Tiranga is my Dharma. Tiranga is my strength. Tiranga is my heartbeat,” declared the Lieutenant Governor, adding, “For the sake of duty, may we again and again take birth on this holy land!”

He paid heartfelt tributes to the forefathers and brave heartswho laid down their lives to keep the Tricolour flying high, and emphasized that it is the duty of every citizen to build on their sacrifices.

“Thousands of people proudly joined to honour the National Flag, which symbolizes our unity, pride and shared identity. Today is a day to celebrate the success of our great nation, and also to introspect about our duties and build on our achievements,” the LG said.

He highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu & Kashmir has entered a new era of inclusive development, where youth and women (Nari Shakti) are charting a path of progress with renewed confidence.

Sinha specifically paid tribute to PingaliVenkayya, the designer of the National Flag, and acknowledged all freedom fighters who gave their lives for the nation’s freedom.

He also saluted the valiant soldiers of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, the armed forces, and Jammu and Kashmir Police for avenging the barbaric attack in Pahalgam, asserting that such acts of terrorism will not go unanswered.

Calling the TirangaMahotsav a celebration of national spirit, he said that from the banks of the Jhelum to the Chenab, and from the peaks of PirPanjal to Harmukh, the skies are glowing with the Tricolour. The ongoingHarGharTirangaAbhiyan, he said, is not just about flag-hoisting but about connecting every family to progress, unity, and the dream of a self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir.

“With love for MaaBharti in their hearts, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are marching ahead. This patriotic spirit is our greatest strength for a peaceful and prosperous future,” the LG said.

He called for preserving and enriching the spiritual and cultural heritage passed down by the nation’s ancestors and freedom fighters — a point he emphasized with the recitation of a patriotic poem, urging youth, farmers, and workers across India to rise with new resolve.

Sinha also praised the “Weaves & Threads” initiative across educational institutions and neighborhoods, along with TirangaMelas, Bike Rallies, and Concerts, for spreading the message of freedom and unity.

On this occasion, he felicitated Kargil War Heroes, released a monograph in honour of J&K’s martyrs, and expressed gratitude to students, security forces, NCC cadets, and all stakeholders for their historic participation in the HarGharTiranga campaign.

“This campaign is a pledge to make Jammu and Kashmir the best in every field. The Tricolour will fly high on every home and building, reminding us of our ideals, unity, and shared future,” he said.

Chief MinisterOmar Abdullah; Minister for Health and Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education and Social Welfare, SakeenaItoo; Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology and Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana; Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Cooperative and Election, Javid Ahmad Dar; Chairperson, J&K Waqf Board, Dr DarakhshanAndrabi; Chief Secretary, AtalDulloo; DGP, NalinPrabhat; Principal Secretary Home, ChandrakerBharti; Principal Secretary Culture, Brij Mohan Sharma, people from all walks of life and residents of Srinagar, senior officials of security forces, Police and Civil Administration joined the TirangaYatra.