HarGharTiranga : BJP’s Er Aijaz hoists Tricolour at his residence

Srinagar, Aug 14: As part of the nationwide campaign #HarGharTiranga, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and DDC member Srinagar, Er Aijaz Hussain, on Thursday hoisted the Tricolour at his residence in Balhama.On the occasion, Er Hussain reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the unity, integrity, and pride of the nation. “The campaign is a powerful reminder of our shared heritage, the sacrifices of freedom fighters, and the responsibility of every citizen to uphold the dignity of the national flag,” he said in a statement issued here.The BJP leader appealed to the people to participate enthusiastically in the #HarGharTiranga movement by displaying the Tricolour at their homes and workplaces, thereby strengthening the spirit of patriotism across the country.

