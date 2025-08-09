Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Ghar Swachhta Campaign Launched Across J&K Under SBM-G

Srinagar: The Har Ghar Tiranga – Har Ghar Swachhta campaign was officially launched today across all blocks of Jammu & Kashmir under the aegis of the Directorate of Rural Sanitation, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

This campaign blends patriotism with the ongoing mission of rural sanitation under Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G).

Across the 285 blocks of the J&K UT, tricolor was hoisted at Panchayat Ghars, segregation sheds, and rural households, alongside a range of sanitation-focused activities including cleanliness drives, IEC rallies, wall paintings, and awareness sessions on waste segregation and ODF sustainability.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General, Rural Sanitation, J&K, said,

“Har Ghar Tiranga is not just about flying the national flag, it is a call to renew our commitment to cleanliness, dignity, and nation-building. Under SBM-G, we are ensuring that every home not only raises the flag but also upholds the value of swachhta that it represents.”

The Directorate has also urged all field functionaries and sanitation staff to actively document and upload campaign activities using the IEC templates shared, ensuring visibility and real-time monitoring.

The campaign will continue till August 15, with each day dedicated to themed activities reinforcing the dual message of nationhood and cleanliness.