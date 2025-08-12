Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign : Shikara, horse ride rallies mark campaign in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Aug 11 : As part of the ongoing Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the district Ganderbal witnessed two unique patriotic events on Monday – a horse ride rally in the tourist resort of Sonamarg and a shikara rally on the scenic waters of Manasbal Lake.A large number of people participated in the horse ride Tiranga rally from Sonamarg to Thajiwas, including officials from the Sonamarg Development Authority (SDA), SDM, Tehsildar Gund, SDPO Kangan, Tourist Police, Traffic Police, Sonamarg Police, local traders, and members of the Beopar Mandal Association. Riders carried the national tricolour, creating a vibrant spectacle against the backdrop of the meadows and mountains.In Manasbal, shikara riders, local stakeholders, police officials, and representatives from the concerned administration joined the boat rally, proudly displaying the national flag across the lake’s waters.Citizens were encouraged to capture and share their patriotic moments with the tricolour as part of the campaign.Speaking to the media SDM Kangan said the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative aims to connect citizens emotionally with the national flag, foster unity, and instill a deeper sense of pride in India’s heritage and freedom. The day’s events, he added, reflected overwhelming community participation and a shared commitment to the ideals of the campaign.