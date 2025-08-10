Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Raksha bandhan celebrations strengthen civil-military bond

Aug 09: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Abhishek Sharma, a series of patriotic activities were Saturday organised across the district, especially along the Line of Control (LoC), as part of the ongoing Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.A statement issued here said that as part of the celebrations, various government schools along the LoC—including GMS Chowki, GMS Jhangar, BMS Charyalla, BMS Pacca Makaan, GMS Pind Narian and HS Bamliya—marked the occasion of Raksha Bandhan with great fervour. Students collaborated with the Indian Army, BSF and other security agencies, enthusiastically tying rakhis to the soldiers to express deep respect and gratitude for their unwavering service to the nation. Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma directed all Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) and Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) to ensure that Raksha Bandhan celebrations with security forces, especially the Indian Army, were organised in their respective subdivisions. The initiative aimed to reinforce the spirit of unity, patriotism and mutual respect between civilians and armed forces personnel. The events witnessed enthusiastic participation from the district administration, students, teachers and community members showcasing the district’s enduring bond with the guardians of the nation’s borders