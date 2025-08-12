Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: Massive rallies across Kashmir showcase patriotism & unity

In a powerful display of unity and patriotism, all districts across Kashmir came alive with the colors of the Indian tricolor as people from all walks of life participated in the Har Ghar Tiranga rallies.

Held as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, the rallies aimed to encourage citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes and reaffirm their commitment to the nation. Across all districts of Kashmir, students, youth, government officials, local residents, personnel from J&K Police and CAPFs joined hands in a Tiranga march, waving the national flag and singing patriotic songs to show their love and commitment to the nation.

At Budgam, a massive Tiranga Rally was today held at Budgam as part of the Prime Minister’s call for Har Ghar Tiranga under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The rally, flagged-off jointly by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Budgam, Nikhil Borkar, commenced from the Sports Stadium Budgam amidst the echoes of Jai Hind reverberating across the town.

The vibrant procession passed through prominent locations including District Hospital and District Court Road before culminating at Behisht-e-Zehra Park.

On the occasion, the DC called the rally “a testament to Budgam’s enduring spirit of unity and patriotism.” He said that Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is not just about hoisting a flag, it is about strengthening the emotional bond between every citizen and our nation.

DC said that Budgam has set an example of how collective will and pride can transform a public campaign into a people’s movement.

He further emphasised that as part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, activities across Budgam have seen unprecedented public participation, reflecting a deep-rooted connection to India’s journey of independence and progress.

He urged citizens to continue this momentum by not only participating in rallies but also by hoisting the National Flag at their homes, offices, and institutions with the same zeal.

The rally was also attended by ADC Budgam, ASP Budgam, senior civil and police officers of the district and representatives from various sectors.

The celebrations concluded with cultural performances, patriotic songs, and a reaffirmation of the district’s commitment to carrying forward the ideals of freedom, democracy, and unity.

At Ganderbal, In a grand display of patriotism and national pride, district administration Ganderbal, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore today organized the Mega Tiranga Rally under Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The rally, which commenced from the lawns of the Mini Secretariat Ganderbal and culminated at Qamaria Ground, witnessed enthusiastic participation from thousands of citizens representing various walks of life. SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Ahmad Poswal; ADDC, ADC, students and members of civil society participated in the rally carrying the tricolour and raising slogans of national pride.

Traversing through key locations of Ganderbal town, the rally was a vibrant celebration of unity and patriotism as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to encourage public participation in Independence Day celebrations.

The Qamaria Ground, adorned with tricolour was filled with an atmosphere of festivity and patriotism, further amplified by the singing of patriotic songs that resonated with the spirit of independence.

On the occasion, DC urged all citizens to actively participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign as well as the Independence Day celebrations on August 15 at Qamaria Ground.

District administration extended heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders for their invaluable support in making the rally a resounding success.

At Pulwama, As part of the ongoing Har Ghar Tiranga (HGT) campaign 2025, a spectacular and mega rally was organized today at main town Pulwama, bringing together people from all walks of life in a vibrant display of unity and national pride under the Tricolour.

Led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr. Basharat Qayoom, along with Senior Superintendent of Police, Pulwama, P.D. Nitya, the rally witnessed enthusiastic and overwhelming participation of thousands of citizens, including elected representatives, senior citizens, families of martyrs, retired officials, students, youth, social activists, NGOs, civil society members, trade union members, Auqaf members, and the general public. Officers from the district administration, police, and paramilitary forces, along with their subordinate staff, also joined the march.

As resonating notes of the National Anthem filled the air, the Tiranga rally made its way from Sports Stadium Pulwama and culminated in a grand gathering at Government Degree College (GDC) for Women Pulwama, where heartfelt tribute was paid to the bravehearts and martyrs of the soil who have sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation. To honor their valor and sacrifice, a felicitation ceremony was also organized on the occasion to felicitate their families.

The rally also featured a vibrant bike rally, with participants on motorcycles carrying the national flag. A large canvas of the national tricolor was also carried at the forefront, symbolizing collective pride and Unity.

The atmosphere was filled with energy and emotion by patriotic and cultural songs organised in the Tiranga Concert. The participants then collectively took the Viksit Bharat Pledge, administered by the DC committing to making Bharat Viksit by 2047 and fulfill their duties as responsible citizens.

Later, Dr. Qayoom inspected various stalls set up as part of the Tiranga Mela. The stalls, installed by various departments, showcased local products and focused on the sale of SHG-manufactured products and Tiranga-colored themed items.

While interacting with the media, DC said “This year’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has been a great success, with decentralised Tiranga rallies and related activities organised at the panchayat, block, and tehsil levels. Under the ‘One Officer, One Rally’ initiative, every sectoral officer led a rally, setting the tone for a spirited celebration across the district.”

“These rallies have beautifully unified the spirit of our nation, reflecting deep reverence and respect for our bravehearts. I congratulate all residents of Pulwama for their enthusiasm and overwhelming participation,” he further said.

Earlier, in the run-up to the district-level mega rally, massive Tiranga Rallies were organised at Sub-Divisions Awantipora and Tral.

At Kupwara, In a vibrant display of patriotism and unity, a Mega Tiranga Rally was organized in Kupwara town under the national Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The event saw the enthusiastic participation of thousands of students, officials, field functionaries, and citizens, who carried national flags in their hands through the heart of the town. This powerful gesture underscored the district’s deep-rooted spirit of national pride and collective identity.

The Tiranga Rally was flagged-off by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse from D.C Office Complex here in presence of SSP Kupwara, Gulam Geelani; ADDC, Mufti Fareed u din; ADC, Gulzar Ahmad; ACR, and senior officers of Police, CRPF, district officers, employees and thousands of the participants who gathered together to take part in the rally.

The rally started with playing of National Anthem, from D.C Office Kupwara and went through the Kupwara-Sopore National Highway, Bypass Chowk and culminated at Martyr Memorial Regipora. On the occasion, DC along with SSP and other dignitaries laid wreaths on the memorial to signify the martyrdom of the freedom fighters.

Talking to the media persons, DC said that it is a historical moment when people in thousands from all walks of life have come out to express their patriotism and love for the country. He expressed gratitude towards the people for actively joining the Rally, showing their unwavering trust in unity and integrity.

He appealed the people to actively participate in upcoming Independence Day celebrations like they did today for smooth and vibrant celebrations across the district.

Similarly, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Handwara, Javed Naseem Masoodi, and SSP Handwara, Choudhary Mushtaq Ahmad along with other senior civil and police officers, today led a grand Mega Tiranga Rally from Model Boys Higher Secondary School Handwara.

At Kulgam, A Mega Tiranga Rally was today organised in Kulgam, led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam Athar Aamir Khan.

The rally commenced from the Mini Secretariat Kulgam and passed through various parts of the town, witnessing spirited participation from officers and officials of different departments, local residents, students, youth, traders, social activists, and citizens from all walks of life.

The streets of Kulgam came alive with the fluttering tricolour and resounding patriotic slogans, creating a vibrant atmosphere of unity, national pride, and collective celebration ahead of Independence Day.

SSP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal, ADDC Altaf Khan, ADC Viqar Giri, SDM Noorabad, ACD, along with all district officers and students from various educational institutions, actively participated in the rally.

The Mega Tiranga Rally, marked by its diverse participation, stands as an inspiring symbol of unity bringing together individuals from various sectors of society in honoring India’s heritage and reinforcing their shared commitment to the nation.

Meanwhile, Tiranga Rallies were also organised at several other locations across the district, reflecting the widespread enthusiasm and patriotic fervour of the people.

At Shopian, District administration Shopian today organised a Grand Tiranga Rally in the district. The rally witnessed participation from more than 10000 people who came from across the length and breadth of the Shopian district exhibiting fervent patriotism by waving the Tiranga in one of greatest Tiranga shows in the district.

“Massive participation was a sight to behold,” said some participants who were eagerly waving the Tiranga in the rally which passed from Shirmal Sports Stadium through Rang Kadal and culminated at Aglar Fruit Mandi.

MLA Shopian, Shabir Ahmad Kullay; Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, Shishir Gupta; SSP Shopian, Anayat Ali; VC DDC, Irfan Manhas; ADDC, Dr.Nasir Ahmad Lone; DDC members attended the rally and concert.

Participants from diverse sections of society and departments besides Security forces participated in the rally enthusiastically and danced to the beats of the Har Ghar Tiranga song.

DC, while addressing the gathering said that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign aims to instill a deep sense of patriotism among citizens and encourage them to hoist the national flag at their homes on the occasion of 79th Independence Day.

Later, a mega and first ever Tiranga concert was held at Aglar, Shopian which featured patriotic cultural performances by local artists who mesmerized the audience with scintillating performances, earning huge applause.

At Bandipora, As part of the ongoing Har Ghar Tiranga campaign 2025, Gurez Valley witnessed an enthusiastic wave of patriotic fervour alongside other parts of Bandipora district.

Sub-Divisional Administration Gurez, under the leadership of SDM Gurez organised multiple Tiranga rallies across the subdivision, with active participation from all officers and officials. These rallies have drawn large numbers of locals, reinforcing the spirit of unity and nationalism.

In addition to rallies, various cultural and creative activities were also held to engage the youth. School and college students participated in painting competitions and similar events, showcasing their talent while expressing their love for the nation.

The campaign continues to inspire residents across Gurez Valley, with the tricolour proudly flying high in homes, institutions, and public spaces.