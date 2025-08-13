Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: HM Amit Shah hoists Indian flag at his residence in New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with his wife Sonal Shah, hoisted the tricolour at their residence in Delhi’s Krishna Menon Marg, participating in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga campaign’ which is being carried out across the country ahead of Independence Day.

Visuals from his residence showed him hoisting the several feet long tiranga with his wife on his terrace, while the residence was also draped with the colours of the Indian flag.

The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, on August 11, announced the 4th edition of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to inspire citizens across the nation to bring the Indian National Flag, the Tiranga, into their homes and hearts.

The campaign, carried out across the country, has become a people’s movement, with over 5 lakh young people registering in the fourth year of the campaign, according to a statement from the Ministry of Culture.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, this year, we are going to celebrate the fourth edition of Tiranga campaign, for which more than 5 lakh youths have registered as volunteers. These youths will inspire people for the Tiranga campaign.

Addressing a press conference, Shekhawat said that Har Ghar Tiranga is more than a campaign — it is an emotional movement that unites 1.4 billion Indians under the timeless colours of our National Flag. It aims to instill patriotism, foster civic pride and spread awareness about the significance of the Tiranga as a living symbol of our democracy and independence.

On this occasion, Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Culture presented a detailed overview of the Tiranga Campaign with PowerPoint presentation. Abhijit Sinha, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs and Samir Kumar, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Jal Shakti presented the details of events to be organised by their respective ministries. Senior officials from Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), Ministry of Culture were also present on the occasion.

Conceived to transform the relationship between citizens and the National Flag from a formal and institutional association to a deeply personal bond, Har Ghar Tiranga encourages every Indian to hoist the Tiranga with pride and honour, marking the celebration of India’s independence.

The statement mentioned that the initiative holds profound symbolic value — bringing the Tiranga home is not only an expression of personal connection but also a reaffirmation of our shared commitment to nation-building. It serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made for our freedom and as a pledge to uphold the values of unity, integrity, and progress. (ANI)