‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from Aug 2 to 15

Srinagar, Aug 01: In a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, preparations for the upcoming ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2025’ were reviewed. The campaign, scheduled from August 2 to August 15 as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, aims to promote patriotic fervor and unity across Jammu and Kashmir.The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary of Culture, Commissioner Secretary of GAD, Administrative Secretaries, senior police officials, and department heads. The Chief Secretary emphasized transforming the campaign into a mass movement by encouraging widespread participation from both urban and rural communities. He urged departments to involve school children, youth, and citizens from all sectors to strengthen messages of national pride, unity, and patriotism.Building on the success of previous years, this year’s campaign seeks to deepen its impact through community-led activities that celebrate cultural diversity across panchayats, urban wards, educational institutions, and prominent public spaces throughout J&K.During the meeting, Principal Secretary of Culture, Brij Mohan Sharma, outlined that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga 2025’ campaign will be executed in three phases between August 2 and August 15:In Phase 1, from August 2–8, the focus would be on awareness, with educational institutions and public spaces decorated with Tiranga-themed murals, wall paintings, and rangoli art. Exhibitions curated by the Ministry of Culture will also be displayed in schools and government offices.The Phase 2, from August 9–12, would be dedicated to mass mobilisation and celebrations, including Tiranga Mahotsavs, cultural festivals highlighting local arts and crafts—especially those by Self-Help Groups (SHGs)—bike and cycle rallies, youth parades, and community Tiranga Yatras. Markets will be decorated, and flags distributed mainly through SHGs.The Phase 3, from August 13–15, would be marked by flag hoisting ceremonies, illumination of key government buildings and landmarks, and participation in the ‘Selfie with Tiranga’ campaign, where citizens upload photos with the National Flag online.The campaign plans to distribute over 15 lakh National Flags across the UT. A dedicated digital portal will enable real-time monitoring of events and activities. This year’s initiative emphasizes grassroots participation through art, music, traditional crafts, and cultural expressions, reinforcing the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” and fostering patriotic enthusiasm among citizens.