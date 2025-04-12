Handwara Accident: Another student succumbs, toll 2 

The death toll in the tragic Handwara bus accident has risen to two after another injured student succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, however, expressed profound grief over the incident, that claimed two lives and left 22 others injured.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan visited GMC Handwara to take stock of the situation following the tragic bus accident in Vodhpora.

During the visit, the DC interacted with the injured students and hospital staff, assuring them of all possible assistance from the district administration.

The DC assured that the administration is committed to ensuring the best possible medical care and support for the victims and their families.

“Case will be registered and police investigation to follow,” she said.

Medical Superintendent of GMC Handwara, Dr. Aijaz confirmed that most of the injured students are in stable condition. He stated that while two critically injured students were referred to Srinagar for advanced treatment, the remaining are being closely monitored and are responding well to medical care.

“We are ensuring all necessary treatment and support for the injured. Their condition is largely stable,” he said.

Notably, a tragic accident occurred this morning at Vodhpora Handwara when a bus carrying college students enroute to a picnic overturned, leading to a major accident.

The accident resulted in death of two students and left 22 others injured—(KNO)