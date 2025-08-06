Handicrafts and Handloom Dept to organize Trainee Product Sale in Srinagar Numaish Gah on Aug 7

Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir, today extended an invitation to all craft lovers to visit Kashmir Haat, Srinagar, on August 7 for a Trainee Product Sale to commemorate the 11th National Handloom Day.

Stalls from all 10 districts of Kashmir Division, along with registered Cooperative Societies, shall be on display for sale of trainee products made across 432 training centres of the department.

In a press release issued here today, Deputy Director (Trainings), Mirza Shahid Ali, stated that the Trainee Product Sale shall begin at 11.00 am in which various craft products like hand-knotted woollen carpets, Sozni embroidered Shawls, hand-woven Pashmina, Crewel, Namdha, Gabba, Chain Stitch along with non-textile items like Papier Mache and Walnut Wood Carving and Willow Wicker shall be available on nominal rates. “The products are available on affordable prices as no labour cost or surcharges are added,” he explained.

The Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, has deposited revenue remittances of over ₹1.00 Cr in Government Treasuries over the last three years, by way of sale of such trainee products.

Apart from District Stalls, stalls from IICT and CDI, along with LIVE demo by School of Design is also available. “The Poshish brand products of Handloom Development Corporation shall also be available for sale on discounted rates,” he added.

Describing the sale of trainee products as a tribute to the under-trainees and the craft instructors of the Department, Mirza Shahid Ali said such clearance sales help support the welfare of artisans and weavers, apart from providing traction to the ‘Be Vocal for Local’ campaign.

Urging the general public to become early bird visitors to Kashmir Haat, the Deputy Director said the stocks are limited and may not last the entire period of exhibition till August 10.