Hamdaniya FC Crowned Champions of CRPF Football Cup in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sept 4: The second edition of the CRPF Football Cup 2025 concluded with great enthusiasm at the Synthetic Football Turf, TRC Srinagar, as Hamdaniya FC defeated Ganderbal United FC 3–1 in a thrilling final on Thursday.

As per a statement issued here, the tournament, organised by the Srinagar Sector CRPF under its Civic Action Programme in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council as part of the My Youth My Pride initiative, saw spirited participation from 16 under-23 teams across Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts. In the final clash, Kifayat scored twice and Tabin Shafi added a third for Hamdaniya FC, while Mubashir netted the lone goal for Ganderbal United FC.

The closing ceremony was graced by Rajesh Kumar, IPS, ADG J&K Zone CRPF, as Chief Guest. He was joined by senior CRPF officers including DIGs of Administration, Kashmir Operations, Operations, P&A, GC Srinagar, and Medical, alongside Commandants, senior officers of Srinagar Sector and Kashmir Ops Sector, representatives of the J&K Sports Council, District Football Association, Real Kashmir FC, Paras Hospitals, and senior officers of J&K Police and CAPFs. Delivering the welcome address, Pawan Kumar Sharma, IG Srinagar Sector CRPF, thanked the dignitaries for their presence. In his remarks, ADG Rajesh Kumar said football tournaments are being organised to channel the energy of youth in a positive direction. He congratulated both finalists, praised their sportsmanship, and lauded the Srinagar Sector CRPF for consistently organising cricket and football tournaments that provide a platform for emerging young talent in the Valley. This year’s edition featured 8 teams from Srinagar, 4 from Budgam and 4 from Ganderbal, competing in a knockout format from 29 August to 4 September. Most players, studying in high schools and hailing from downtown Srinagar and rural areas of Budgam and Ganderbal, benefitted from exposure to competitive football. Professional-standard kits, quality footballs, refreshments, and equipment were provided to give participants a taste of professional football life. ADG Rajesh Kumar added that the 3rd Edition of the CRPF Cricket Cup 2025 will be organised from 30 October across four venues in Srinagar, offering similar opportunities to young cricketers.