Hamas confirms release of US-Israeli hostage

Hamas has confirmed in a statement that the group is going to be releasing dual-national citizen Edan Alexander, Al Jazeera reported.

Alexander was an Israeli soldier at the time he was taken captive on October 7, 2023 and the US envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, said that he’s arriving in Israel on Monday in hopes of bringing Alexander back to the United States, where he also holds citizenship, as per Al Jazeera.

“The US has informed Israel of Hamas’s intention to release soldier Edan Alexander as a gesture to the Americans, without conditions or anything in exchange. The US has conveyed to Israel that this is expected to lead to negotiations for the release of hostages according to the original Witkoff framework, which Israel has already accepted. Israel is preparing for the possibility that this effort will be implemented.

In accordance with Israel’s policy, the negotiations will be held under fire, based on the commitment to achieve all of the objectives of the war,” a statement by the Israeli PM’s office stated.

It’s worth mentioning that these talks happened behind the scenes between the Americans and Hamas directly. The last time there were direct talks between the two parties, the Israelis were very angry because they were not involved, and the Americans hit back then, saying that they did not need anyone’s permission to negotiate when it came to the US captives who were being held in Gaza, as per Al Jazeera.

When it comes to the rest of the 58 captives still being held in Gaza, the Israeli public says that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is prioritising his own personal and political gains over the lives of those remaining in captivity.

US President Donald Trump, who is set to arrive in the region on Tuesday, said in a post on Truth Social, said, “I am happy to announce that Edan Alexander, an American citizen who has been held hostage since October 2023, is coming home to his family. I am grateful to all those involved in making this monumental news happen. This was a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators — Qatar and Egypt — to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones.”

“Hopefully this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict. I look very much forward to that day of celebration!” the post added. (ANI)