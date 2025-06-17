Hakeem seeks lifting of tourism ban at Doodpathri, Yousmarg, Tosamaidan

Srinagar, Jun 16: People’s Democratic Front (PDF) president and former minister, Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen on Monday reiterated his call to the Jammu and Kashmir administration to immediately lift the ban on tourist activities at key destinations including Doodpathri, Yousmarg, and Tosamaidan, citing the adverse impact on local livelihoods and the region’s economy.

In a statement issued here, Yaseen said that delegations from various parts of Budgam district, particularly from Tosamaidan, Yousmarg and Doodpathri, met him recently and expressed their deep anguish over the continued closure of these popular tourist destinations. The affected residents, mostly dependent on tourism for their livelihood, are facing immense financial strain due to the restrictions.

“These regions are among the most picturesque and peaceful tourist destinations in Kashmir. The continued ban has disrupted the income of hundreds of families who rely on tourism for survival,” he said.

Hakeem added that tourism is not merely a source of revenue, but a lifeline for rural households, providing employment, dignity, and opportunity. “The ban has triggered a sense of abandonment among the youth and small business owners who had invested in the seasonal tourism economy,” he added.

The PDF chief said he has already taken up the matter with concerned government authorities and is hopeful of a positive outcome. “I assured the visiting delegation that the issue has been pursued at the appropriate levels and, Insha’Allah, *the ban is expected to be lifted within a few days*,” he said.

He suggested a phased reopening of these destinations, backed by regulated and responsible tourism policies. “There is a need for deploying tourist police, eco-monitoring teams, and forming local tourism committees to supervise and ensure sustainable tourism,” he said.

Calling for greater government sensitivity, Hakeem urged the Lieutenant Governor-led administration to engage directly with the locals and stakeholders of Budgam district to find a practical and inclusive way forward.

“The PDF remains committed to raising the voice of the people and will continue to fight for the rights and livelihoods of those who have been impacted by unjustified restrictions,” he added.