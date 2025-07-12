Srinagar, Jul 11: Former Minister and People’s Democratic Front (PDF) president, Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday.He was accompanied by Dr Nissar Paul, General Secretary; Showkat Ahmad Raina, Vice President; Mushtaq Shameem, Chief Spokesperson and Sheikh Ab Rashid, Srinagar District President.The delegation put forth various important matters pertaining to youth empowerment, promotion of the tourism sector and reopening of tourist destinations in Budgam district. They requested the constitution of Nilnag Development Authority to boost infrastructure and ensure planned, eco-friendly development of the scenic Nilnag area in Budgam.The Lieutenant Governor assured the members of the delegation that appropriate action will be taken to address the issues projected by them.
Hakeem discusses youth, tourism issues with LG Sinha
