Hakeem discusses flood-related welfare issues with LG 

Srinagar, Sept 05: People’s Democratic Front (PDF) president and former minister, Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday. He was accompanied by the party’s General Secretary, Dr Nissar Paul.

Yaseen put forth various important matters about the welfare of families affected by heavy rain and flood in the region.

Meanwhile, a public delegation led by Syed Mohammad Rafiq, Chairman, J&K Pahari Ethnic Tribal Movement and BJP District President Kupwara, also called on the Lieutenant Governor.