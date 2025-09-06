Politics

Hakeem discusses flood-related welfare issues with LG 

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read
Follow us on

 

Srinagar, Sept 05: People’s Democratic Front (PDF) president and former minister, Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday. He was accompanied by the party’s General Secretary, Dr Nissar Paul.

Yaseen put forth various important matters about the welfare of families affected by heavy rain and flood in the region.

Meanwhile, a public delegation led by Syed Mohammad Rafiq, Chairman, J&K Pahari Ethnic Tribal Movement and BJP District President Kupwara, also called on the Lieutenant Governor.

 

DoPT incentives for employees in Kashmir valley to continue: Dr Jitendra
Sadiq to represent J&K at South Asia conference in Colombo
Hakeem demands rehabilitation of Rainawari fire victims
Proud to be a part of ‘Amrit Vatika’: Randhawa
Bureaucracy undermines democratic system: Apni Party
Share This Article
Previous Article Political leaders greet people on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Political leaders greet people on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)
Politics
Sagar reviews preparations for Sheikh Abdullah’s death anniversary
Politics
AIP says Er Rashid narrowly escaped fatal attack inside Tihar Jail
Politics
‘Waqf not anyone’s personal estate’: NC reacts to Hazratbal shrine vandalism 
City