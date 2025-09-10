Kashmir

Hajj, Umrah operators demand direct flights from Sgr to Saudi Arabia

Aatif Qayoom
Aatif Qayoom
3 Min Read
Follow us on

 

Srinagar, Sept 09: Jammu and Kashmir Hajj and Umrah operators have appealed to the central government to initiate direct flights from Srinagar to Saudi Arabia, alleging the existing trend of sending pilgrims from here via New Delhi was posing unnecessary hardships to pilgrims.

Members at the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir Association of Hajj & Umrah Companies, which took place recently at SKICC Srinagar, stated that pilgrims from the valley experience both financial and logistical hardships due to the current arrangement. Direct flights, they contended, would make the process easier, reduce travel expenses, and enable immigration procedures to be undertaken locally.

The meeting, which was witnessed by lawmakers, scholars and tour operators, talked extensively of the challenges pilgrims face. Several of the attendees stated that the fact that the additional leg over New Delhi not only slows down the flight but also tires the thin purses of families already stretching their means for the pilgrimage.

“This is not a luxury we are requesting but an actual need,” a participant said, adding that the Valley has historically called for international connectivity for religious tourism.

In his speech, Member of Parliament Rahullah Mehdi highlighted the need to enhance the overall journey experience of pilgrims. He called on tour operators to offer quality services and avoid conflicts that affect the holy journey. “We need to work collaboratively to ensure that pilgrims are supported and not exploited,” Mehdi said.

The other key issue raised during the meeting was the levying of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on Hajj and Umrah-related services. Association contended that as Hajj and Umrah are religious chores, services associated with them should be tax-free. Members stated extra charges only mount the economic burden on aspirants most of whom belong to modest means.

The gathering also discussed the necessity of improved coordination among airlines, travel operators and government organizations to make the process more efficient. Enhanced facilities at Srinagar Airport were termed as a necessity for making international departures run smoothly.

The Association has said that it will be submitting a memorandum to the Government of India shortly, urging three key demands: operating direct international flights from Srinagar to Saudi Arabia, exempting Hajj and Umrah services from the GST, and increased coordination between stakeholders for ensuring transparent and smooth arrangements.

AIG (Welfare) presents admission letters in FCI to NoK of JKP martyrs
SKUAST-K hosts workshop on AI and digital twins in Agriculture
GDC Drass organizes 3-day yoga retreat for students, faculty
AEBAS system introduced at GMC Handwara to ensure staff availability
Create employment cell for updates on jobs portals: Div Com to Officials
Share This Article
ByAatif Qayoom
Aatif Qayoom is a Senior Correspondent at Rising Kashmir, covering crime, tourism, sports, and various social issues across Jammu and Kashmir. Known for his accurate and ground-based reporting, he highlights stories that matter to people.
Previous Article Minister Sharma reviews essential supplies amid flood crisis in J&K
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Minister Sharma reviews essential supplies amid flood crisis in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir News Politics
Sericulture museum inaugurated at Manasbal
Kashmir
Apni Party seeks compensation for farmers hit by floods
Jammu and Kashmir News Politics
NIT Sgr pays tributes to Dr. Sagadevan R Holds condolence meet RK News Service Srinagar, Sept 09: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Tuesday paid rich tributes to Dr. Sagadevan R, Assistant Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering, who passed away at SKIMS Soura, Srinagar. His sudden demise has left the campus community in deep shock and mourning. According to a statement issued here, the entire NIT Srinagar fraternity, including teaching, administrative, non-teaching staff, and scholars, assembled near the Main Faculty Block for a condolence meeting and paid rich tributes to Dr. Sagadevan. The gathering was led by In-Charge Director Prof. (HAG) Roohi Naaz, along with the Registrar Prof. Atikur Rehman, Deans, Heads of Departments, and Centers, teaching and non-teaching staff, Administrative Officers, scholars, and students. In his condolence message, Director NIT Srinagar Prof. Binod Kumar Kanaujia described Dr. Sagadevan’s demise as both a personal and institutional tragedy. “The news has left the entire NIT Srinagar fraternity in grief. Dr. Sagadevan was not only a promising academic but also a kind and humble human being. We stand with his family in this time of grief and will continue to carry forward his vision,” Prof. Kanaujia said. Speaking on the occasion, In-Charge Director Prof. Roohi Naaz said, “His passion for teaching, his commitment to research, and his warmth in guiding students made him a pillar of strength in our academic community. His loss is not just a personal tragedy for his family, but a collective one for all of us at NIT Srinagar,” she said. She assured that the institute will extend all possible support to his family during this period of grief, reaffirming NIT Srinagar’s commitment to care for its members beyond professional boundaries. “Dr. Sagadevan was widely admired for his dedication to students and his constant pursuit of academic excellence. He played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds, encouraging innovation, and inspiring many to pursue higher goals in structural engineering and allied fields,” she said. Meanwhile, NIT Srinagar family has assured that it will extend every possible support to the family of Dr. Sagadevan in this hour of grief. The administration, faculty, and staff have pledged their solidarity and support as a mark of respect for his contributions. The final rituals of Dr. Sagadevan were performed at his native village, Keelaperambalur in Perambalur District of Tamil Nadu, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. (Sep 09)
City

Recent Posts