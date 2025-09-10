Hajj, Umrah operators demand direct flights from Sgr to Saudi Arabia

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 09: Jammu and Kashmir Hajj and Umrah operators have appealed to the central government to initiate direct flights from Srinagar to Saudi Arabia, alleging the existing trend of sending pilgrims from here via New Delhi was posing unnecessary hardships to pilgrims.

Members at the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir Association of Hajj & Umrah Companies, which took place recently at SKICC Srinagar, stated that pilgrims from the valley experience both financial and logistical hardships due to the current arrangement. Direct flights, they contended, would make the process easier, reduce travel expenses, and enable immigration procedures to be undertaken locally.

The meeting, which was witnessed by lawmakers, scholars and tour operators, talked extensively of the challenges pilgrims face. Several of the attendees stated that the fact that the additional leg over New Delhi not only slows down the flight but also tires the thin purses of families already stretching their means for the pilgrimage.

“This is not a luxury we are requesting but an actual need,” a participant said, adding that the Valley has historically called for international connectivity for religious tourism.

In his speech, Member of Parliament Rahullah Mehdi highlighted the need to enhance the overall journey experience of pilgrims. He called on tour operators to offer quality services and avoid conflicts that affect the holy journey. “We need to work collaboratively to ensure that pilgrims are supported and not exploited,” Mehdi said.

The other key issue raised during the meeting was the levying of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on Hajj and Umrah-related services. Association contended that as Hajj and Umrah are religious chores, services associated with them should be tax-free. Members stated extra charges only mount the economic burden on aspirants most of whom belong to modest means.

The gathering also discussed the necessity of improved coordination among airlines, travel operators and government organizations to make the process more efficient. Enhanced facilities at Srinagar Airport were termed as a necessity for making international departures run smoothly.

The Association has said that it will be submitting a memorandum to the Government of India shortly, urging three key demands: operating direct international flights from Srinagar to Saudi Arabia, exempting Hajj and Umrah services from the GST, and increased coordination between stakeholders for ensuring transparent and smooth arrangements.