BreakingNational

Haj Committee of India opens application process for Haj 2026

Online application window to remain open till 31st July 2025

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

The Haj Committee of India, under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, has officially opened the application process for Haj 2026, a sacred pilgrimage of profound importance for the Muslim community.

Intending pilgrims can submit their applications through the official Haj portal https://hajcommittee.gov.in or via the “HAJ SUVIDHA” mobile application, available for both iOS and Android users. The online application window will remain open from 7th July 2025 to 31st July 2025 (11:59 PM).

Applicants have to thoroughly read the Guidelines and Undertakings before submitting their forms. It is mandatory to possess a machine-readable Indian International Passport issued on or before the last date of application, and valid at least till 31st December 2026.

The Haj Committee also advises applicants to consider their preparedness carefully before applying. Cancellations, except in the unfortunate event of death or a grave medical emergency, will invite penalties and could lead to financial loss.

This announcement marks the beginning of yet another opportunity for thousands of Indian Muslims to fulfil their spiritual aspiration of performing Haj with the support and facilitation of the Government of India.

For detailed instructions, visit https://hajcommittee.gov.in.

 

Govt appoints BDOs as Administrators of Panchayats for six months
Operation Sindoor : Armed Drone Attack Foiled Over Amritsar’s Khasa Cantt
Extra security measures in place at Punjab, Delhi airports after SFJ’s threat to Air India flights
LS Polls 2024: Aga Ruhullah files nomination papers from Srinagar
SCERT J&K ‘s Toycathon 2024 Grand Finale Exhibition: A Showcase of Tradition and Innovation
Share This Article
Previous Article Over 1 Lakh Pilgrims undertake Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra in first Six days: LG Sinha
Next Article “How are we going to trust US again?”: Iranian President after US-Israel strikes derail talks
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“This Is Real Governance”: PSAJK President Applauds Education Minister’s Timely School Reopening Move
Breaking Education
“How are we going to trust US again?”: Iranian President after US-Israel strikes derail talks
Breaking World
Over 1 Lakh Pilgrims undertake Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra in first Six days: LG Sinha
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News
Woman drug peddler arrested in Baramulla: Police
Breaking Kashmir