Haj-2026: Authorities extend deadline for application submissions to August -7th

1 Min Read

All the Intending Haj pilgrims are informed that Haj Committee of India has extended the last date for submission of Haj Application Forms (HAFs) for Haj – 2026 up to 7th August, 2025.

As per an official communication, it has been informed that applicants possessing machine readable valid Indian International Passports issued on or before 7th August, 2025 and valid at least up to 31st December 2026 are eligible to apply for Haj 2026.

Meanwhile, Haj aspirants can submit applications online only at the website of Haj Committee of India (www.hajcommittee.gov.in) or Android Mobile App ‘HAJ SUVIDHA’ available at Google Play-store. Before filling the Haj Application Forms Online, the pilgrims are requested to go through the Haj Policy/ guidelines available at Haj Committee website www.hajcommittee.gov.in(GNS)

